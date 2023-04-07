Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) is priced at $30.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.45 and reached a high price of $31.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.45. The stock touched a low price of $30.33.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Urban Grid Welcomes New COO Saad Shamsi. Former Shell Renewables Executive to Lead Project Delivery in Scale-up to Independent Power Producer (IPP). You can read further details here

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.30 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value was $24.13 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) full year performance was -22.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. shares are logging -26.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.13 and $41.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 214620 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) recorded performance in the market was 20.13%, having the revenues showcasing 17.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.38B, as it employees total of 3400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.13, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. posted a movement of -2.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 386,879 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.40%, alongside a downfall of -22.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.89% during last recorded quarter.