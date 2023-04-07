BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) was valued at $17.43. The stock current value is $17.45.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, BlackRock Announces Name Changes for Five Closed-End Funds with Contingent Limited Terms. BlackRock Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”) announced today name changes for five BlackRock closed-end funds with contingent limited terms (each, a “Trust”). The name changes are being made to increase awareness of the contingent limited term structure and the fact that there will be a liquidity event at net asset value for Trust shareholders, either at the Dissolution Date (as indicated below) or in connection with an Eligible Tender Offer (as discussed below). These name changes will be effective on or around April 5, 2023. Each Trust will continue to trade on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol. There are no changes to the Trusts’ investment policies or strategies in conjunction with the name changes. You can read further details here

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.16 on 04/07/22, with the lowest value was $15.30 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) full year performance was -41.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II shares are logging -40.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.30 and $29.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 219179 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) recorded performance in the market was 11.57%, having the revenues showcasing 8.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.36B.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.30, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II posted a movement of -0.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 434,076 in trading volumes.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.38%, alongside a downfall of -41.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.39% during last recorded quarter.