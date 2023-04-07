Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is priced at $17.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.82 and reached a high price of $17.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.80. The stock touched a low price of $17.57.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, Santander announces strategic projects for 2023 as part of the new Chile First program: “Más Lucas”, a digital zero-cost interest bearing sight and savings account and the new Work/Café Expresso transaction centers. During this event, Roman Blanco, CEO of the Bank also presented a new business model for the Middle-Market segment. Through these proposals, the Bank continues to advance in improving client experiences and helping people and business to prosper. You can read further details here

Banco Santander-Chile had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.29 on 04/07/22, with the lowest value was $13.37 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) full year performance was -20.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Santander-Chile shares are logging -20.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.37 and $22.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 218915 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) recorded performance in the market was 11.81%, having the revenues showcasing 12.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.38B, as it employees total of 9389 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Banco Santander-Chile a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.33, with a change in the price was noted +2.67. In a similar fashion, Banco Santander-Chile posted a movement of +17.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 645,757 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSAC is recording 4.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.56.

Technical breakdown of Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander-Chile in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Banco Santander-Chile, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.97%, alongside a downfall of -20.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.80% during last recorded quarter.