Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is on the roll with an average volume of 245.79K in the recent 3 months

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is priced at $13.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.47 and reached a high price of $13.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.13. The stock touched a low price of $13.2637.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Astronics Corporation Awarded $40 million IDIQ Contract to Support U.S. Marine Corps Handheld Radio Test Sets Program. Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that the its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics Test Systems, has been awarded a firm fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award to produce portable radio test equipment for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Handheld Radio Test Sets program (“HHRTS”). You can read further details here

Astronics Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.98 on 03/02/23, with the lowest value was $7.46 for the same time period, recorded on 11/17/22.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) full year performance was 18.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astronics Corporation shares are logging -13.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.46 and $15.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 196097 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astronics Corporation (ATRO) recorded performance in the market was 33.69%, having the revenues showcasing 33.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 525.60M, as it employees total of 2400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Astronics Corporation (ATRO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Astronics Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.98, with a change in the price was noted +5.12. In a similar fashion, Astronics Corporation posted a movement of +59.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 214,012 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATRO is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.66.

Technical rundown of Astronics Corporation (ATRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Astronics Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Astronics Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.70%, alongside a boost of 18.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.30% during last recorded quarter.