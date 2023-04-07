Analysts Mean recommendation for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) was 2.70: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK), which is $87.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $87.32 after opening rate of $87.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $85.895 before closing at $87.21.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Jack in the Box Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:. You can read further details here

Jack in the Box Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.72 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $54.80 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) full year performance was -5.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jack in the Box Inc. shares are logging -7.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.80 and $93.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 231225 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) recorded performance in the market was 27.51%, having the revenues showcasing 28.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.73B, as it employees total of 12083 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jack in the Box Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.25, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, Jack in the Box Inc. posted a movement of -0.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 376,821 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Raw Stochastic average of Jack in the Box Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jack in the Box Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.97%, alongside a downfall of -5.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.13% during last recorded quarter.