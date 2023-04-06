Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -5.31%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), which is $1.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.475 after opening rate of $1.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.38 before closing at $1.42.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Yatsen Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 8, 2023. You can read further details here

Yatsen Holding Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2000 on 07/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.3879 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) full year performance was 66.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatsen Holding Limited shares are logging -36.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 258.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $2.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 533972 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) recorded performance in the market was -4.79%, having the revenues showcasing -17.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 815.35M, as it employees total of 3497 workers.

Specialists analysis on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4267, with a change in the price was noted +0.32. In a similar fashion, Yatsen Holding Limited posted a movement of +29.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,866,188 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YSG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.42%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.83%, alongside a boost of 66.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.26% during last recorded quarter.