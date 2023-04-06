Why is Dropbox Inc. (DBX) down -12.38% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dropbox Inc. (DBX). It is currently valued at $21.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $21.32, after setting-off with the price of $21.29. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.025 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.35.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Dropbox Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results. Fourth Quarter Revenue of $598.8 Million, up 5.9% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, up 9.2% year-over-yearNet Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $194.6 Million and Free Cash Flow of $181.7 Million. You can read further details here

Dropbox Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.99 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $18.71 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/23.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) full year performance was -12.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dropbox Inc. shares are logging -15.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.71 and $24.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2227955 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dropbox Inc. (DBX) recorded performance in the market was -5.45%, having the revenues showcasing -7.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.36B, as it employees total of 3118 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Dropbox Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.16, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Dropbox Inc. posted a movement of -0.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,931,366 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Dropbox Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dropbox Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.11%, alongside a downfall of -12.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.23% during last recorded quarter.