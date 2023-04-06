Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON), which is $0.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5401 after opening rate of $0.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.32 before closing at $0.35.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Provides an Update on Proxy Voting for the Proposed Merger with GRI Bio and Urges Stockholders of Record as of March 6, 2023 to Vote by April 11, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Over 90% of the shares voted to date have shown support “FOR” each of the five proposals, but additional votes are needed in order to close the proposed merger with GRI Bio. You can read further details here

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6800 on 04/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.2054 for the same time period, recorded on 10/28/22.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) full year performance was -75.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -83.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $2.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2660689 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) recorded performance in the market was 51.72%, having the revenues showcasing 55.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.08M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3600, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +70.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,738,570 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLON is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON)

Raw Stochastic average of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.08%, alongside a downfall of -75.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.59% during last recorded quarter.