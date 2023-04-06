The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is priced at $154.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $165.37 and reached a high price of $165.56, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $156.99. The stock touched a low price of $156.59.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Atlassian Announces Promotion of Anutthara Bharadwaj to President. Global role expansion brings design, product and engineering teams together under one umbrella. You can read further details here

Atlassian Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $300.29 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value was $113.86 for the same time period, recorded on 11/21/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) full year performance was -48.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlassian Corporation shares are logging -48.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.86 and $300.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 605095 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) recorded performance in the market was 20.18%, having the revenues showcasing 28.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.75B, as it employees total of 8813 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Atlassian Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 150.30, with a change in the price was noted +13.89. In a similar fashion, Atlassian Corporation posted a movement of +9.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,821,047 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TEAM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.73.

Technical breakdown of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Atlassian Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.22%, alongside a downfall of -48.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.90% during last recorded quarter.