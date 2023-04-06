Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is priced at $107.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $103.89 and reached a high price of $104.6622, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $104.17. The stock touched a low price of $103.37.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results; Updates Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook. Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights. You can read further details here

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $109.70 on 04/06/23, with the lowest value was $60.59 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) full year performance was 78.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares are logging 2.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.40 and $104.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1708582 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) recorded performance in the market was 20.59%, having the revenues showcasing 12.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.75B, as it employees total of 8000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 94.84, with a change in the price was noted +22.25. In a similar fashion, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +26.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,491,719 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LW is recording 4.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.17%, alongside a boost of 78.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.21% during last recorded quarter.