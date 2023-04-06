Recent Change of 1.87% in the Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR). It is currently valued at $10.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.85, after setting-off with the price of $10.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.14.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Intuitive Machines Successfully Completes Launch Vibration Tests in Preparation for Lunar Mission. Intuitive Machines Modal Testing Success. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $136.00 on 02/22/23, with the lowest value was $8.55 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/23.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intuitive Machines Inc. shares are logging -92.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.55 and $136.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 713976 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) recorded performance in the market was 3.30%, having the revenues showcasing 3.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 138.31M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Intuitive Machines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.82, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, Intuitive Machines Inc. posted a movement of +4.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 807,201 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUNR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Machines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Intuitive Machines Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.30%. The shares increased approximately by -3.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.30% during last recorded quarter.