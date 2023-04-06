Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.23M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) was valued at $24.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.29 while reaching the peak value of $24.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.22. The stock current value is $24.30.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, Provention Bio Cancels Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced it has cancelled the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 due to the announcement earlier today that Provention has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Sanofi, Provention’s U.S. TZIELD co-promotion partner, subject to customary regulatory and other closing conditions. In addition, Provention will no longer hold its fourth quarter and full year results conference call that had been scheduled for 8:00 am E.T. Thursday, March 16, 2023. However, Provention will file its annual report on Form 10-K in compliance with the applicable Securities Exchange Commission deadline of March 31, 2023. You can read further details here

Provention Bio Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.32 on 04/05/23, with the lowest value was $3.18 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) full year performance was 235.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Provention Bio Inc. shares are logging -0.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 662.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.18 and $24.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3171461 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) recorded performance in the market was 129.90%, having the revenues showcasing 155.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.22B, as it employees total of 174 workers.

Analysts verdict on Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Provention Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.71, with a change in the price was noted +17.18. In a similar fashion, Provention Bio Inc. posted a movement of +241.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,096,131 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRVB is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Provention Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 99.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 99.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Provention Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 129.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 411.04%, alongside a boost of 235.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 224.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 155.52% during last recorded quarter.