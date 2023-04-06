Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Up ahead of its competition

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is priced at $68.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $72.64 and reached a high price of $72.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $71.43. The stock touched a low price of $71.11.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, Nutrien Prices Offering of an Aggregate of US$1.5 Billion of 5-Year and 30-Year Senior Notes. Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today announced the pricing of US$750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.900 percent senior notes due March 27, 2028 and US$750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.800 percent senior notes due March 27, 2053 (together, the “senior notes”). The offering is expected to close on or about March 27, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The senior notes, registered under the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada. You can read further details here

Nutrien Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $117.25 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $68.76 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/23.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) full year performance was -32.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nutrien Ltd. shares are logging -41.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $69.15 and $117.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 653480 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) recorded performance in the market was -5.81%, having the revenues showcasing -7.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.47B, as it employees total of 24700 workers.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Nutrien Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.87, with a change in the price was noted -9.98. In a similar fashion, Nutrien Ltd. posted a movement of -12.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,056,160 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NTR is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nutrien Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.23%, alongside a downfall of -32.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.69% during last recorded quarter.