LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Profit Margins posted 7.70% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). It is currently valued at $94.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $94.38, after setting-off with the price of $92.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $91.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $93.43.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, LyondellBasell and EEW Sign LOI for Potential Advanced Waste Sorting. LyondellBasell, a global leader in the chemical industry, and EEW Energy from Waste, a leading company in thermal waste treatment in Europe recently signed a letter of intent (LOI). The LOI includes exploring a potential long-term strategic partnership to extract and recycle plastics out of incineration waste streams. This proposed collaboration would potentially include construction of waste pre-sorting facilities at or near EEW incineration plants to remove plastics from waste streams bound for incineration, and investment in advanced sorting facilities to further sort and refine the plastic that has been removed. This collaboration supports the new LyondellBasell strategy to invest in advanced sorting infrastructure to produce plastic waste-based feedstocks, grow its Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business, and deliver on its value creation ambitions. You can read further details here

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $117.22 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $71.46 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) full year performance was -3.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares are logging -16.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $71.46 and $112.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2290720 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) recorded performance in the market was 13.54%, having the revenues showcasing 9.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.41B, as it employees total of 19300 workers.

The Analysts eye on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 89.73, with a change in the price was noted +14.17. In a similar fashion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. posted a movement of +17.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,016,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYB is recording 0.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

Technical rundown of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.55%.

Considering, the past performance of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.28%, alongside a downfall of -3.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.74% during last recorded quarter.