Here is why China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.97%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), which is $0.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.52 after opening rate of $0.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.34 before closing at $0.37.Recently in News on February 24, 2023, China Pharma Holdings Inc. Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split. China Pharma Holdings Inc. (“China Pharma” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CPHI) reported that it expects to implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on its common stock effective Monday, March 6, 2023, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on that day. Trading in the common stock will continue on the NYSE American under the symbol “CPHI”. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split is 16941T-203. You can read further details here

China Pharma Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1480 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/22/23.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) full year performance was -91.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -91.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1367442 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) recorded performance in the market was -64.44%, having the revenues showcasing -64.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.83M, as it employees total of 236 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9163, with a change in the price was noted -0.72. In a similar fashion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -67.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 233,828 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPHI is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.68%, alongside a downfall of -91.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.85% during last recorded quarter.