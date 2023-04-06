Here is what you need to look for: MBIA Inc. (MBI)

MBIA Inc. (MBI) is priced at $9.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.66 and reached a high price of $10.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.65. The stock touched a low price of $9.40.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, MBIA Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) today posted its full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results on its website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/financial-information/default.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K available at sec.gov. You can read further details here

MBIA Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.44 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $7.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) full year performance was -36.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MBIA Inc. shares are logging -36.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.86 and $15.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 600453 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MBIA Inc. (MBI) recorded performance in the market was -22.57%, having the revenues showcasing -23.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 529.74M, as it employees total of 75 workers.

Analysts verdict on MBIA Inc. (MBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MBIA Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.99, with a change in the price was noted -1.75. In a similar fashion, MBIA Inc. posted a movement of -14.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 413,850 in trading volumes.

MBIA Inc. (MBI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MBIA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MBIA Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.81%, alongside a downfall of -36.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.11% during last recorded quarter.