Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP), which is $0.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.268 after opening rate of $0.2666 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.251 before closing at $0.26.Recently in News on March 27, 2023, ATI Physical Therapy Announces Official Partnership with McDonald’s All American Games. The 46th annual event will be played March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston. You can read further details here

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2600 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.2240 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) full year performance was -86.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares are logging -89.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $2.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 623624 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) recorded performance in the market was -21.11%, having the revenues showcasing -15.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.46M, as it employees total of 5700 workers.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3710, with a change in the price was noted -0.43. In a similar fashion, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. posted a movement of -63.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 496,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATIP is recording 12.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 12.08.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ATI Physical Therapy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.18%, alongside a downfall of -86.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.76% during last recorded quarter.