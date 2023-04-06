Gear up for the change! Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has hit the volume of 793144

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), which is $0.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9887 after opening rate of $0.9678 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8862 before closing at $0.97.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Ondas’ Airobotics and Rafael Collaborate on Autonomous Drone Infrastructure. The companies have agreed to engage in a program to utilize each company’s technology to enable safe unmanned aerial operations in populated areas as well as integration to the general airspace. You can read further details here

Ondas Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.3000 on 05/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.8900 for the same time period, recorded on 04/05/23.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) full year performance was -88.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ondas Holdings Inc. shares are logging -89.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $8.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 793144 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) recorded performance in the market was -43.62%, having the revenues showcasing -40.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.17M, as it employees total of 116 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9358, with a change in the price was noted -2.27. In a similar fashion, Ondas Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -71.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 379,033 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONDS is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.53%, alongside a downfall of -88.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.63% during last recorded quarter.