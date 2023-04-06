Euronav NV (EURN): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Euronav NV (EURN) is priced at $16.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.36 and reached a high price of $17.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.29. The stock touched a low price of $16.135.

Euronav NV had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.00 on 12/05/22, with the lowest value was $9.94 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Euronav NV (EURN) full year performance was 44.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Euronav NV shares are logging -19.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.94 and $21.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1872126 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Euronav NV (EURN) recorded performance in the market was -1.12%, having the revenues showcasing 11.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.40B.

Specialists analysis on Euronav NV (EURN)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Euronav NV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.34, with a change in the price was noted -2.05. In a similar fashion, Euronav NV posted a movement of -10.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,312,254 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Euronav NV (EURN)

Raw Stochastic average of Euronav NV in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.77%, alongside a boost of 44.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.74% during last recorded quarter.