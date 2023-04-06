Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA), which is $0.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1668 after opening rate of $0.142 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.142 before closing at $0.16.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) full year performance was -98.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares are logging -98.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $14.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3676192 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) recorded performance in the market was -23.50%, having the revenues showcasing -26.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.03M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2162, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -19.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 963,263 in trading volumes.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.10%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.10%, alongside a downfall of -98.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.22% during last recorded quarter.