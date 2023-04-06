Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.75M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), which is $208.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $211.08 after opening rate of $210.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $206.1401 before closing at $207.56.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Cadence Introduces Allegro X AI, Accelerating PCB Design with More Than 10X Reduction in Turnaround Time. Allegro X AI automates PCB placement and routing for small-to-medium-sized designs, reducing physical layout and analysis challenges that previously took days to minutes. You can read further details here

Cadence Design Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $214.14 on 04/04/23, with the lowest value was $132.32 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) full year performance was 27.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares are logging -2.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $132.32 and $214.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 504052 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) recorded performance in the market was 29.81%, having the revenues showcasing 32.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.88B, as it employees total of 10200 workers.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Cadence Design Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 181.76, with a change in the price was noted +46.07. In a similar fashion, Cadence Design Systems Inc. posted a movement of +28.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,593,428 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDNS is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cadence Design Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cadence Design Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.88%, alongside a boost of 27.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.99% during last recorded quarter.