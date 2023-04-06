Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Investing has never been easier

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is priced at $76.28 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on April 5, 2023, Best Buy Launches Nationwide Recycle-by-Mail Technology Boxes. New service makes electronic recycling easy and convenient for customers; ship everything from laptops, cords, tablets and more. You can read further details here

Best Buy Co. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.18 on 05/04/22, with the lowest value was $60.78 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) full year performance was -19.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Best Buy Co. Inc. shares are logging -22.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.78 and $98.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2528772 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) recorded performance in the market was -4.90%, having the revenues showcasing -6.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.01B, as it employees total of 90000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 81.34, with a change in the price was noted +8.98. In a similar fashion, Best Buy Co. Inc. posted a movement of +13.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,781,239 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBY is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Technical rundown of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Raw Stochastic average of Best Buy Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Best Buy Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.18%, alongside a downfall of -19.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.91% during last recorded quarter.