Youdao Inc. (DAO): How investors can get the most out of their investments

At the end of the latest market close, Youdao Inc. (DAO) was valued at $8.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.01 while reaching the peak value of $9.01 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.80. The stock current value is $8.01.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Youdao Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Youdao Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.00 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value was $3.03 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Youdao Inc. (DAO) full year performance was 3.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Youdao Inc. shares are logging -19.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.03 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 526157 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Youdao Inc. (DAO) recorded performance in the market was 48.88%, having the revenues showcasing 39.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 985.23M, as it employees total of 6096 workers.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.76, with a change in the price was noted +4.70. In a similar fashion, Youdao Inc. posted a movement of +141.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 271,790 in trading volumes.

Youdao Inc. (DAO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Youdao Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Youdao Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.05%, alongside a boost of 3.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.30% during last recorded quarter.