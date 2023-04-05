Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) was valued at $64.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $64.51 while reaching the peak value of $65.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $63.6201. The stock current value is $58.76.Recently in News on April 2, 2023, 91% of Consumers in APJ Stay Loyal to Brands That Personalise Experiences, Brands Investing in Customer Engagement Well-Positioned to Weather Economic Turbulence: Twilio Study. Twilio’s Fourth Annual State of Customer Engagement Report reveals that customer engagement investments increase brands’ resilience by boosting revenue, and improving customer retention and loyalty. You can read further details here

Twilio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $160.39 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $41.00 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) full year performance was -66.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Twilio Inc. shares are logging -66.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.00 and $175.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3492333 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Twilio Inc. (TWLO) recorded performance in the market was 20.02%, having the revenues showcasing 12.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.43B, as it employees total of 8156 workers.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.94, with a change in the price was noted +15.44. In a similar fashion, Twilio Inc. posted a movement of +35.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,283,422 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWLO is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Twilio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Twilio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.21%, alongside a downfall of -66.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.74% during last recorded quarter.