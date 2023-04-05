TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), which is $6.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.10 after opening rate of $6.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.90 before closing at $6.08.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, Stock Pitch World Cup(TM), Educational Panels and 49 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on December 6-8, 2022. The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL taking place on December 6-8, 2022, where 49 MicroCap public companies will be presenting virtually. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TOP Financial Group Limited shares are logging -87.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.50 and $50.97.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1097639 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) recorded performance in the market was 35.45%, having the revenues showcasing 29.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 231.68M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TOP Financial Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.76, with a change in the price was noted +1.98. In a similar fashion, TOP Financial Group Limited posted a movement of +42.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 166,908 in trading volumes.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TOP Financial Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.21%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TOP Financial Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.45%. The shares increased approximately by 20.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.35% during last recorded quarter.