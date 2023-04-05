This is to seal it as NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) shares are up 158.17% from its 52-week low

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is priced at $15.49 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on March 27, 2023, NeoGenomics to Host Investor Day on April 4, 2023. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services, announced today that the Company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, starting at 8:00 am ET. The event will feature a presentation by NeoGenomics’ executive team members and conclude with a Q&A session. You can read further details here

NeoGenomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.51 on 03/16/23, with the lowest value was $6.00 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) full year performance was 25.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeoGenomics Inc. shares are logging -20.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.00 and $19.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2342409 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) recorded performance in the market was 67.64%, having the revenues showcasing 70.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.00B, as it employees total of 2100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.96, with a change in the price was noted +6.59. In a similar fashion, NeoGenomics Inc. posted a movement of +74.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,164,133 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEO is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Technical breakdown of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Raw Stochastic average of NeoGenomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NeoGenomics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.84%, alongside a boost of 25.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 70.41% during last recorded quarter.