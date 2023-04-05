This is to seal it as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) shares are up 62.06% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH). It is currently valued at $1.08. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.08, after setting-off with the price of $1.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.01.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Revenue increased 9.0% to $451.1 million, compared to Q4 2021. You can read further details here

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4900 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.6664 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) full year performance was -68.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares are logging -69.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $3.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 696311 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) recorded performance in the market was 38.46%, having the revenues showcasing 52.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 202.71M, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0470, with a change in the price was noted -0.04. In a similar fashion, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -3.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 544,054 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)

Raw Stochastic average of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.48%.

Considering, the past performance of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.41%, alongside a downfall of -68.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.11% during last recorded quarter.