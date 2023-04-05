The clock is ticking: JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

At the end of the latest market close, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) was valued at $12.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.78 while reaching the peak value of $12.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.65. The stock current value is $11.73.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, JELD-WEN Named One of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies for Second Consecutive Year. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, has been named among the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America” by Newsweek for the second consecutive year. You can read further details here

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.24 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $8.38 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) full year performance was -41.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares are logging -47.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.38 and $22.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 768058 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) recorded performance in the market was 21.55%, having the revenues showcasing 17.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 960.45M, as it employees total of 23400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.50, with a change in the price was noted +2.26. In a similar fashion, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. posted a movement of +23.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 592,483 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JELD is recording 2.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.37.

Technical breakdown of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Raw Stochastic average of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.36%, alongside a downfall of -41.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.30% during last recorded quarter.