Sea Limited (SE): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sea Limited (SE), which is $85.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $88.84 after opening rate of $88.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $86.56 before closing at $87.64.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, Sea Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Sea Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $122.90 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $40.67 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

Sea Limited (SE) full year performance was -35.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sea Limited shares are logging -35.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.67 and $132.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1226163 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sea Limited (SE) recorded performance in the market was 63.92%, having the revenues showcasing 53.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.10B, as it employees total of 67300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sea Limited (SE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sea Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.44, with a change in the price was noted +43.56. In a similar fashion, Sea Limited posted a movement of +106.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,783,954 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SE is recording 0.84 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Technical rundown of Sea Limited (SE)

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Sea Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.58%, alongside a downfall of -35.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.21% during last recorded quarter.