Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), which is $6.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.87 after opening rate of $6.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.45 before closing at $6.52.Recently in News on April 5, 2023, Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, previously announced that the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved, effective as of April 3, 2023, the grant of employment inducement awards covering 10,320,000 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to Mark T. Bertolini to induce him to join Oscar and its affiliates as Oscar’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Of this amount, (i) 2,866,666 restricted stock units will vest annually over a three-year period following April 3, 2023, subject to continued employment as Oscar’s Chief Executive Officer or a member of the Board, and (ii) 7,453,334 performance-based RSUs will vest based on the achievement of specified performance goals, subject to his continued employment as Oscar’s Chief Executive Officer. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules. Oscar also previously announced that, in support of reducing the dilutive effects of Mr. Bertolini’s sign-on equity awards, Mario Schlosser (Founder, Former Chief Executive Officer and current President of Technology) and Joshua Kushner (Founder and Vice Chairman) each recommended to Oscar’s Board of Directors that they should cancel and terminate the applicable founders equity awards that were granted to them in connection with Oscar’s initial public offering. On March 28, 2023, Mr. Schlosser and Mr. Kushner each entered into a cancellation agreement with Oscar pursuant to which they terminated such founders awards. You can read further details here

Oscar Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.27 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $2.05 for the same time period, recorded on 12/22/22.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) full year performance was -36.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oscar Health Inc. shares are logging -36.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 203.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $9.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 879219 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) recorded performance in the market was 153.05%, having the revenues showcasing 137.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.43B, as it employees total of 2714 workers.

Analysts verdict on Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.64, with a change in the price was noted +3.86. In a similar fashion, Oscar Health Inc. posted a movement of +164.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,859,870 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSCR is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Oscar Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Oscar Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 153.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.41%, alongside a downfall of -36.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 137.60% during last recorded quarter.