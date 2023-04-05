Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), which is $18.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.2026 after opening rate of $18.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.8281 before closing at $18.16.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Time Change for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) announced the rescheduling of its earnings release and conference call for the first quarter ended February 26, 2023. The earnings release will now be available prior to market open on Thursday, April 6, 2023, followed by a conference call at 6 a.m. Pacific Time / 9 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Levi Strauss & Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.50 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $13.57 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) full year performance was -8.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are logging -11.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.57 and $20.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3151559 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) recorded performance in the market was 16.75%, having the revenues showcasing 16.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.09B, as it employees total of 18000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Levi Strauss & Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.77, with a change in the price was noted +3.26. In a similar fashion, Levi Strauss & Co. posted a movement of +21.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,033,187 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEVI is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Trends and Technical analysis: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.30%, alongside a downfall of -8.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.45% during last recorded quarter.