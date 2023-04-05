Here is why Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) recent weekly performance of 11.01% shouldn’t bother you at All

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is priced at $12.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.55 and reached a high price of $12.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.87. The stock touched a low price of $12.23.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, Health Catalyst Solidifies Multi-Year Partnership with HIE Leader Contexture. Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst,” Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a multi-year partnership with Contexture, the largest health information exchange (HIE) organization in the west. You can read further details here

Health Catalyst Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.48 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $6.40 for the same time period, recorded on 11/08/22.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) full year performance was -54.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Health Catalyst Inc. shares are logging -55.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.40 and $27.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 720560 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) recorded performance in the market was 17.59%, having the revenues showcasing 20.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 680.25M, as it employees total of 728 workers.

Analysts verdict on Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.82, with a change in the price was noted +6.03. In a similar fashion, Health Catalyst Inc. posted a movement of +93.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 652,880 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCAT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Health Catalyst Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.04%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Health Catalyst Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.83%, alongside a downfall of -54.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.31% during last recorded quarter.