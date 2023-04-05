Here is why Burford Capital Limited (BUR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.70%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Burford Capital Limited (BUR), which is $11.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.82 after opening rate of $10.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.93 before closing at $11.06.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, BURFORD CAPITAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRONG 2022 BUSINESS ACTIVITY. Burford Capital Limited (“Burford”), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today releases an update on its 2022 business activity. We also discuss in this release the status and timing of Burford’s Annual Report on Form 20-F which will reflect the impact of anticipated modifications to our fair value methodology discussed in more detail below. In addition, we have released a 2022 Business Review which is available at [LSE URL] and on the Burford Capital website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com. You can read further details here

Burford Capital Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.02 on 04/03/23, with the lowest value was $6.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/23.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) full year performance was 26.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Burford Capital Limited shares are logging -2.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.09 and $12.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2635643 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Burford Capital Limited (BUR) recorded performance in the market was 43.44%, having the revenues showcasing 40.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.56B, as it employees total of 140 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Burford Capital Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.46, with a change in the price was noted +3.23. In a similar fashion, Burford Capital Limited posted a movement of +38.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 548,622 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

Raw Stochastic average of Burford Capital Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Burford Capital Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.79%, alongside a boost of 26.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 62.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by 39.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.00% during last recorded quarter.