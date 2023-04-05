Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) was valued at $25.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.44 while reaching the peak value of $25.495 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.805. The stock current value is $25.08.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 2. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company”), will announce first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd, with a call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.62 on 04/03/23, with the lowest value was $19.08 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) full year performance was 22.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares are logging -2.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.08 and $25.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1099369 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) recorded performance in the market was 12.74%, having the revenues showcasing 14.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.62B, as it employees total of 24000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Graphic Packaging Holding Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.14, with a change in the price was noted +2.53. In a similar fashion, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted a movement of +11.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,107,131 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPK is recording 2.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.42.

Technical breakdown of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.51%, alongside a boost of 22.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.39% during last recorded quarter.