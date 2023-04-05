Do Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) beta value of 0.87 signposts another twist?

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is priced at $13.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.90 and reached a high price of $13.64, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.87. The stock touched a low price of $12.83.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, Leonardo DRS Receives Over $1 Billion to Support U.S. Navy’s Columbia-Class Submarine Program. Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has been awarded contracts valued at over $1 billion, when fully funded, to provide the integrated electric propulsion components for the U.S. Navy’s next-generation Columbia-class submarine. You can read further details here

Leonardo DRS Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) full year performance was -4.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leonardo DRS Inc. shares are logging -20.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.51 and $16.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 933808 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) recorded performance in the market was 4.38%, having the revenues showcasing 9.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.42B, as it employees total of 308 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Leonardo DRS Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Leonardo DRS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Leonardo DRS Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.53%, alongside a downfall of -4.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.88% during last recorded quarter.