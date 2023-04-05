Boiling and ready to burst as Domo Inc. (DOMO) last month performance was -10.64%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Domo Inc. (DOMO), which is $14.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.12 after opening rate of $14.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.9901 before closing at $14.08.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, Domo Announces New Native Integrations that Help Customers Leverage Data Across a Growing Ecosystem of Cloud Data Platforms. Domo makes it easier for customers to deliver robust data experiences through seamless access and leverage of data no matter where it lives. You can read further details here

Domo Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.17 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $11.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Domo Inc. (DOMO) full year performance was -71.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Domo Inc. shares are logging -74.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.35 and $57.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1149183 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Domo Inc. (DOMO) recorded performance in the market was 3.23%, having the revenues showcasing 5.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 470.25M, as it employees total of 967 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Domo Inc. (DOMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Domo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.24, with a change in the price was noted +0.87. In a similar fashion, Domo Inc. posted a movement of +6.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 679,355 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Domo Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.33%, alongside a downfall of -71.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.00% during last recorded quarter.