American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.96M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), which is $91.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $91.34 after opening rate of $90.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $90.40 before closing at $90.90.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, I&M is Powering the Next Tomorrow to Significantly Expand Clean Energy Generation. 4 new Indiana solar power plants to boost reliability, sustainability of energy grid . You can read further details here

American Electric Power Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $105.60 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value was $80.30 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) full year performance was -10.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Electric Power Company Inc. shares are logging -13.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.30 and $105.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3146916 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) recorded performance in the market was -3.98%, having the revenues showcasing -3.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.56B, as it employees total of 16974 workers.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the American Electric Power Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 92.50, with a change in the price was noted +1.92. In a similar fashion, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted a movement of +2.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,050,416 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEP is recording 1.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.41.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of American Electric Power Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.33%, alongside a downfall of -10.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.90% during last recorded quarter.