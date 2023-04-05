Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) is priced at $2.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.96 and reached a high price of $3.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.89. The stock touched a low price of $1.9301.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, Alarum Reports Record Revenues for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022. Revenues for 2022 totaled a record of $18.8 million, up 83% compared to 2021. You can read further details here

Alarum Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.3000 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.4600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/23.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) full year performance was -64.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alarum Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -66.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.46 and $8.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 578751 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) recorded performance in the market was 16.67%, having the revenues showcasing 7.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.95M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alarum Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5200, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Alarum Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of -12.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 33,620 in trading volumes.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Alarum Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.86%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Alarum Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.40%, alongside a downfall of -64.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 63.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by 35.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.83% during last recorded quarter.