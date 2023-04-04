Why is Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) down -67.81% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) was valued at $0.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.37 while reaching the peak value of $0.3937 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.325. The stock current value is $0.33.

Mustang Bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1600 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.3150 for the same time period, recorded on 12/19/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) full year performance was -67.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mustang Bio Inc. shares are logging -71.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1355267 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) recorded performance in the market was -17.68%, having the revenues showcasing -17.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.12M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

Specialists analysis on Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mustang Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5026, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, Mustang Bio Inc. posted a movement of -24.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 437,078 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MBIO is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Trends and Technical analysis: Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Mustang Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.74%, alongside a downfall of -67.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.68% during last recorded quarter.