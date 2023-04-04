VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). It is currently valued at $5.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.08, after setting-off with the price of $4.71. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.53.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Provides 2023 Guidance. Increased Year-End 2022 Sec Proved Reserves by 149% to 27.9 MMBOE With PV-10 Value Up 529% to $624 Million. You can read further details here

VAALCO Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.77 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $3.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/23.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) full year performance was -23.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are logging -42.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.88 and $8.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3822685 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) recorded performance in the market was 10.09%, having the revenues showcasing 10.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 544.22M, as it employees total of 117 workers.

Analysts verdict on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.69, with a change in the price was noted -0.16. In a similar fashion, VAALCO Energy Inc. posted a movement of -3.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,781,054 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EGY is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VAALCO Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.14%, alongside a downfall of -23.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.09% during last recorded quarter.