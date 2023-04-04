U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Profit Margins posted 5.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

Let’s start up with the current stock price of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), which is $13.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.495 after opening rate of $13.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.84 before closing at $11.94.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Completes Amendment and Restatement of $1.1 Billion Credit Agreement. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), a diversified industrial minerals company and the leading last-mile logistics provider to the oil and gas industry, today announced that it has entered into a fourth amended and restated Credit Agreement of $1.1 billion. The Credit Facility consists of a $950 million senior secured Term Loan B due March 2030, and as part of the transaction, the Company has also increased its Revolving Credit Facility to $150 million from $100 million due March 2028. The Company used the net proceeds from the Term Loan, along with excess cash on the balance sheet, to extinguish $109 million of outstanding debt and for associated refinancing fees. You can read further details here

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.54 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $9.47 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) full year performance was -29.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares are logging -38.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.47 and $21.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1369375 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) recorded performance in the market was 5.36%, having the revenues showcasing 5.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 997.89M, as it employees total of 2013 workers.

Specialists analysis on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.21, with a change in the price was noted -1.54. In a similar fashion, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -10.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 748,371 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLCA is recording 1.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.49.

Trends and Technical analysis: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.31%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.27%, alongside a downfall of -29.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.36% during last recorded quarter.