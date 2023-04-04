Treasure Global Inc. (TGL): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) was valued at $1.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.7066 while reaching the peak value of $2.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.58. The stock current value is $2.20.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, Treasure Global Signs Letter of Intent with Southern Hospitality Restaurant Chain, Morganfield’s to Adopt TAZTE and Lease its Branding Rights. – TAZTE to be Adopted in Morganfield’s Nine Franchisees in Malaysia, China and Singapore –. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Treasure Global Inc. shares are logging -88.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.17 and $19.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1663860 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) recorded performance in the market was 28.65%, having the revenues showcasing 28.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.72M, as it employees total of 92 workers.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Treasure Global Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7500, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, Treasure Global Inc. posted a movement of +12.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 157,991 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Treasure Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Treasure Global Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.65%. The shares increased approximately by 54.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by 43.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.65% during last recorded quarter.