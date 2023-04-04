This is to seal it as KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are up 109.85% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) was valued at $19.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.88 while reaching the peak value of $19.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.82. The stock current value is $19.08.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, KE Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

KE Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.08 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $9.09 for the same time period, recorded on 10/28/22.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) full year performance was 36.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KE Holdings Inc. shares are logging -9.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.09 and $21.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2643082 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) recorded performance in the market was 36.64%, having the revenues showcasing 28.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.22B, as it employees total of 110082 workers.

Analysts verdict on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.18, with a change in the price was noted +7.62. In a similar fashion, KE Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +67.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,981,701 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEKE is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of KE Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of KE Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.42%, alongside a boost of 36.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.80% during last recorded quarter.