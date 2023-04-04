The Stars are Aligning for Holders of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

At the end of the latest market close, V.F. Corporation (VFC) was valued at $22.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.94 while reaching the peak value of $23.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.245. The stock current value is $22.55.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, Timberland Supports Communities of Color and Releases the Hip Hop Royalty Boot To Commemorate 50th Anniversary. To continue Timberland’s 50th anniversary celebration and honor the communities that helped propel the brand to where it is today, Timberland will host five youth design workshops in partnership with Black-owned creative brand CNSTNT:DVLPMNT. Founded by Timberland senior footwear designer, Chris Dixon, CNSTNT:DVLPMNT cultivates untapped talent and expands the creative community, particularly by engaging young communities of color. The Timberland x CNSTNT:DVLPMNT Youth Design Workshop tour will launch and conclude in New York City with stops in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Charlotte this spring and summer. You can read further details here

V.F. Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.88 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $20.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

V.F. Corporation (VFC) full year performance was -60.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, V.F. Corporation shares are logging -61.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.03 and $58.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6139935 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the V.F. Corporation (VFC) recorded performance in the market was -18.33%, having the revenues showcasing -18.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.50B, as it employees total of 35000 workers.

Analysts verdict on V.F. Corporation (VFC)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the V.F. Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.54, with a change in the price was noted -5.66. In a similar fashion, V.F. Corporation posted a movement of -20.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,960,502 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VFC is recording 1.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.39.

V.F. Corporation (VFC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of V.F. Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of V.F. Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.61%, alongside a downfall of -60.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.33% during last recorded quarter.