The clock is ticking: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

At the end of the latest market close, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) was valued at $2.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.20 while reaching the peak value of $2.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.185. The stock current value is $2.24.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, CEMIG Geração e Transmissão S.A. Announces Early Tender Date Results of its Cash Tender Offer for its 9.250% Senior Notes due 2024. CEMIG Geração e Transmissão S.A. (“CEMIG GT”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (“CEMIG Holding”), today announced the early tender date results of its previously announced offer (the “Offer”) to purchase for cash up to the Maximum Amount (as defined below) of its outstanding 9.250% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). When used in this press release, the terms “we,” “us” and “our” refer collectively to CEMIG GT and CEMIG Holding, in each case, unless the context otherwise requires. You can read further details here

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.62 on 08/24/22, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 11/17/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) full year performance was -3.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are logging -7.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.72 and $2.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1250016 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) recorded performance in the market was 12.19%, having the revenues showcasing 18.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.74B, as it employees total of 4969 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.07, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais posted a movement of +0.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,235,066 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIG is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical breakdown of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.15%, alongside a downfall of -3.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.62% during last recorded quarter.