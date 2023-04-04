Take note of this Trade Activity: Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

At the end of the latest market close, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) was valued at $19.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.90 while reaching the peak value of $19.0184 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.6366. The stock current value is $18.09.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, TEN Ltd. Reports Record Profits for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 and Declares Annual Dividend of $0.60 Per Common Share. Year revenues at $860 million and record profits of $204.2 million (EPS at $6.02 for 2022). You can read further details here

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.78 on 03/09/23, with the lowest value was $8.40 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) full year performance was 105.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares are logging -26.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.40 and $24.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 596145 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) recorded performance in the market was 6.85%, having the revenues showcasing 6.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 510.50M.

Analysts verdict on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.84, with a change in the price was noted -0.61. In a similar fashion, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited posted a movement of -3.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 420,087 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.47%, alongside a boost of 105.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.85% during last recorded quarter.