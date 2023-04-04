Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK), which is $11.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.605 after opening rate of $10.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.66 before closing at $10.13.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Spok to Host Investor Day in May 2023. Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss Spok’s first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. CT. You can read further details here

Spok Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.60 on 04/03/23, with the lowest value was $6.13 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) full year performance was 43.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spok Holdings Inc. shares are logging 6.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.12 and $10.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 872811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) recorded performance in the market was 40.29%, having the revenues showcasing 40.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 226.12M, as it employees total of 376 workers.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Spok Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.80, with a change in the price was noted +3.06. In a similar fashion, Spok Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +36.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 200,278 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPOK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Spok Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Spok Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.39%, alongside a boost of 43.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.29% during last recorded quarter.