Reason’s why Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $4.75

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is priced at $3.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.50 and reached a high price of $4.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.45. The stock touched a low price of $3.49.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, Danimer Scientific Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. — Results In-Line with March 20 Preannouncement –. You can read further details here

Danimer Scientific Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.65 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.57 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) full year performance was -33.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Danimer Scientific Inc. shares are logging -41.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.57 and $6.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2946781 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) recorded performance in the market was 117.32%, having the revenues showcasing 117.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 354.03M, as it employees total of 271 workers.

Analysts verdict on Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.29, with a change in the price was noted +1.46. In a similar fashion, Danimer Scientific Inc. posted a movement of +60.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,417,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNMR is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Danimer Scientific Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Danimer Scientific Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 117.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.86%, alongside a downfall of -33.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 117.32% during last recorded quarter.