Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX), which is $1.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.8417 after opening rate of $1.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.5951 before closing at $1.56.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Quince Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Offer from Echo Lake Capital. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics that transform patients’ lives, today confirmed that it received an unsolicited offer to acquire the company from Echo Lake Capital. Quince’s Board of Directors, consistent with its fiduciary responsibilities, will carefully review and evaluate the proposal to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders. Quince stockholders need not take any action at this time. You can read further details here

Quince Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.8000 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5401 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) full year performance was -71.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quince Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -73.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 227.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $6.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 942514 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) recorded performance in the market was 177.69%, having the revenues showcasing 177.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.42M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8819, with a change in the price was noted +0.92. In a similar fashion, Quince Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +108.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,537,482 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QNCX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Quince Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Quince Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 177.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.08%, alongside a downfall of -71.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 177.69% during last recorded quarter.