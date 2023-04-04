Perhaps this is the right time to buy: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), which is $25.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.645 after opening rate of $24.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.06 before closing at $24.48.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Latin Metals Provides Update on AngloGold Ashanti Exploration Activities. Drill Permit Application Submitted for up to 11,900m. You can read further details here

AngloGold Ashanti Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.40 on 04/04/23, with the lowest value was $11.94 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) full year performance was 3.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares are logging 1.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.94 and $24.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1774833 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) recorded performance in the market was 29.92%, having the revenues showcasing 25.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.23B, as it employees total of 32594 workers.

The Analysts eye on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the AngloGold Ashanti Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.70, with a change in the price was noted +9.07. In a similar fashion, AngloGold Ashanti Limited posted a movement of +55.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,107,796 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AU is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Technical rundown of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.07%.

Considering, the past performance of AngloGold Ashanti Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.43%, alongside a boost of 3.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.15% during last recorded quarter.